Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $622.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Machinery by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

