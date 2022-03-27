Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.
Shares of TITN stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $622.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
