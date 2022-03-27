thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.07 ($8.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day moving average of €9.22. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

