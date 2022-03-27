THG (LON:THG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 217 ($2.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) target price on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.15).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.98.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

