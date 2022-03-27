Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $574.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

