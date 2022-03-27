The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.88 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

