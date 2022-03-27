The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $32.86. 2,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,180,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.