The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Cim LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cim LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 3.5% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,655. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

