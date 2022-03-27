The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

