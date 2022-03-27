The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 529,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middleby has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

