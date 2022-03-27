The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.57 ($47.88).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.83 ($41.57) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.07. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($53.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

