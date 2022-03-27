The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 153.6% in March

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Motco purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

