The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

