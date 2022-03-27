The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

