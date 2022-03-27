Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

