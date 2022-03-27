Tether Price Down 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion and $51.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.32 or 0.07002540 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.41 or 0.99315326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048152 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,405,585,147 coins and its circulating supply is 81,331,736,008 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

