TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of TRRVF stock remained flat at $$19.58 during midday trading on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerraVest Industries (TRRVF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.