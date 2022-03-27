TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TRRVF stock remained flat at $$19.58 during midday trading on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

