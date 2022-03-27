Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $57.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ternium by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 491,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

