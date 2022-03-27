Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $46.58. Terminix Global shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 4,099 shares trading hands.

TMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 417.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.