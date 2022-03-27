Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $84.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

