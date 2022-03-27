Tenaga Nasional Berhad Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNABY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

