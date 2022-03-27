TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

Shares of T opened at C$32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.03 and a one year high of C$33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.38%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

