Tellurian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 64,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 385% compared to the average volume of 13,300 call options.

Tellurian stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tellurian by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 143,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.