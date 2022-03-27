Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TLSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.
OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.