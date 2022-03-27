Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

