Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,400 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 5,063,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.5 days.

Shares of TEFOF remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

