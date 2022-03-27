Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.69. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Teleflex stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

