TCW Group Inc. Sells 24,940 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $44,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $235.13. The stock had a trading volume of 229,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

