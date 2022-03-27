TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,180 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $72,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

