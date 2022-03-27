TCW Group Inc. Purchases 9,744 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $113,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 128.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

