TCW Group Inc. Purchases 13,114 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Lennar worth $114,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 370.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 239.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $82.78. 3,949,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,165. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

