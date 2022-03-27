TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.31% of IQVIA worth $168,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,015,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 79,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.76. The stock had a trading volume of 703,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.65 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.56.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

