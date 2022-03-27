TCW Group Inc. Has $293.16 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,198 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of American Tower worth $293,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,862. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

