TCW Group Inc. Acquires 66,538 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

