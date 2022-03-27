Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($102,615.17). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

