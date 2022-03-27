Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Get Tantech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.