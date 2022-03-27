Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

