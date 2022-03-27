Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,389. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

