Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.90. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 21,127 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.