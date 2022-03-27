T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.55.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 4.35. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

