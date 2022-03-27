Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $80.91. 1,293,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.