SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

SNX traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

