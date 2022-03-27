Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,974 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 85,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

