Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $59.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,228 shares of company stock worth $3,805,292. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 378,797 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 473,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.