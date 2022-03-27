Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $59.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 473,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

