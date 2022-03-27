SuperFarm (SUPER) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.76 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $282.98 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003906 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

