Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.61.

SU stock opened at C$42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$43.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

