Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

RHP opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

