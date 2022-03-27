Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

