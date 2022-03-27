Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.