Strike Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.93 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.60 or 0.00093021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $130.60 million and $57.93 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.30 or 0.07028999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,742.05 or 1.00051570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043848 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,139,648 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

