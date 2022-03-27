Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Tops $61.80 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $61.80 million and $10.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00035770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00112401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

